Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 38.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $817.42 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $784.12 and its 200-day moving average is $812.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.65.

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

