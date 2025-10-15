Capital Management Corp VA Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,393,008 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,986,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 526,701 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,081.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 404,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 397,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.0%

PFG opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

