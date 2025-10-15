Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,944 Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,489 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,045 shares of company stock worth $6,547,257. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

