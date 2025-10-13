Wealth Architects LLC Sells 967 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $470.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.89 and a 200 day moving average of $428.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

