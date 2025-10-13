Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $556.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $503.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.