Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of T stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

