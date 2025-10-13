Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the quarter. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 785.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 284,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GOVI opened at $28.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

