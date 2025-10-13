Vest Financial LLC Buys 296,796 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,796 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,272,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,535 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.04 on Monday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

