Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $833.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $742.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.