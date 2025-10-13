Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $160.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

