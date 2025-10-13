McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Position Trimmed by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1%

MCD stock opened at $297.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.69. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.