Pandora Wealth Inc. Invests $30,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after buying an additional 540,216 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,528,000 after buying an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,849,000 after buying an additional 1,725,475 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $197,545,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,343,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,267,000 after buying an additional 902,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

