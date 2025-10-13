Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $22,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $102.36 on Monday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

