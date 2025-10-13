Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intel by 62.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 168,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 3.6%

INTC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.