iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 53,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 151,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $118.29 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

