Cypress Capital Group Takes $677,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 target price (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 target price (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,164.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,492.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,325.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

