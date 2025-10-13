Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,389 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Scratch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 432,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 89,726 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,125,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,814,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,149 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $37.61 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

