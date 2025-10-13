Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,524 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

