Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 492,869 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,869 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $80,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optima Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

