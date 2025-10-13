Analyzing CPB (NYSE:CPF) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of CPB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CPB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CPB alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CPB and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPB 0 1 2 0 2.67 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

CPB currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given CPB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CPB is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

This table compares CPB and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPB 17.31% 12.80% 0.95% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CPB and First National of Nebraska”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPB $344.82 million 2.23 $53.41 million $2.23 12.78 First National of Nebraska $3.23 billion 1.16 $412.43 million N/A N/A

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than CPB.

Dividends

CPB pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CPB pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CPB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CPB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

CPB has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CPB beats First National of Nebraska on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPB

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for CPB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.