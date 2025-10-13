Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.