Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $42.66.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend
About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.