Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,545,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.