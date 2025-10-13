Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $393,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after acquiring an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after acquiring an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after acquiring an additional 834,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,556,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $606.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $619.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.24. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

