Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after buying an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,866,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $141.05 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.