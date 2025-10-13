Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.0%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $119.36 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.