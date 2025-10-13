Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $257.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

