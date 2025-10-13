Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $456.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

