Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 89,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

