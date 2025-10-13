Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,004 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $137.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

