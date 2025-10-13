Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $40,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

