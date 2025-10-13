iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

