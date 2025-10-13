MGO One Seven LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 458.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $190.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

