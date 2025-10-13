Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.9%

VBR stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

