MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $470.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $488.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

