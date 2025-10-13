iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

