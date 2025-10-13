Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $169.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $169,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.23 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

