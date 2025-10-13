Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Parker Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 12.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,815,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after acquiring an additional 402,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $470.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.89 and a 200 day moving average of $428.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $488.51. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.