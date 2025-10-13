Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

