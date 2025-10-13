SPC Financial Inc. Has $688,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after purchasing an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of D opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

