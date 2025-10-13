ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 700,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 403,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 289,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 143,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCV opened at $88.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

