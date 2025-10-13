MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 35,841 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 876,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,027,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,086,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,539,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 662,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.66 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

