Cypress Capital Group Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Corning Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE GLW opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

