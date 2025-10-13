ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 3.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA OEF opened at $326.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $337.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
