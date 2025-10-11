Mizuho Downgrades Venture Global (NYSE:VG) to Hold

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VG

Venture Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Venture Global

VG stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $11,542,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.