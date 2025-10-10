Vantage Point Financial LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.