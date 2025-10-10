Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 626 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 76.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Target by 9.2% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 43.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.65.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

