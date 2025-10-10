Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU opened at $39.22 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

