Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,989 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,268,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,901,000 after buying an additional 182,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,546,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

