Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $164.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.78, a PEG ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,565,843 shares of company stock worth $212,946,080. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

