Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 2.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $35,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $405.33 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $397.12 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.40.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

